Edgewood students are taught to serve -- Michael Elliott

Edgewood High School in Madison joins other Catholic schools across the country this week to celebrate National Catholic School Week. This year’s theme is “Catholic Schools: Faith, Excellence and Service.” These are cornerstones of Catholic education and values that Edgewood High School is proud to espouse.
I want to express my immense gratitude to Catholic teachers in our community and here at Edgewood High School for the service they have provided during the COVID pandemic. Our community and society have been acutely challenged during the past two years. Thanks to the determination, fortitude and resilience of these educators, we have been able to rise to meet these challenges together.
Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, Edgewood educates the whole student for a life of learning, service and personal responsibility through a rigorous academic curriculum that embraces the Sinsinawa Dominican values of truth, compassion, justice, community and partnership.
I invite you to visit edgewoodhs.org to learn more about the hardworking educators at our school, and what Edgewood is doing to advance faith, excellence and service -- not just in our school, but in our community as a whole.
Michael Elliott, president, Edgewood High School, Madison