Edgewood High School putting lights on its field and using it should be a no-brainer. The way some neighbors are reacting, you would think Edgewood was destroying Madison.
First of all, Edgewood has spent a lot of time and money to minimize the neighborhood impact. Secondly, Monroe Street is one of the major corridors to Downtown. It’s not some out-of-the-way spot.
Edgewood has been and continues to be a good neighbor in many ways. The Monroe Street Farmers Market is held at Edgewood, allowing the neighbors to enjoy lower prices and more vendors. Edgewood also allows many other community events to be held there throughout the year. It works very hard to fund itself. No tax money is used to make improvements to keep it a great choice for Madison kids.
Edgewood needs these changes to keep it competitive and remain open. Is Edgewood getting such a hard time because it is a private Catholic school? Let's have some common sense prevail.
Edgewood should be able to let its little light shine a few nights a year. It is for the kids.
Eric teDuits, Fitchburg