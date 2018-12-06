I am writing in response to Saturday's letter to the editor "Edgewood students deserve home games."

Edgewood students deserve home games -- Karisa Trudgeon I support Edgewood High School using its sports field for limited night games.

No one "deserves" a stadium at their school. This Edgewood parent seems to feel she and her children, and their friends at the school, are entitled to a stadium.

The argument that driving off campus to games is a safety concern is laughable. Most Edgewood kids don’t even live in the neighborhood. They drive to every school event, whether it is at the school grounds or not. The neighborhood does not need more traffic that would result from the more than 40 games a year.

I could argue that all the traffic would risk the safety of the small children living in the neighborhood. This is a neighborhood decision, that is, of people who live in the vicinity and would be affected by a stadium.

Tim Osswald, Madison