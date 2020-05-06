Edgewood stadium no 'Field of Dreams' -- Valerie Schend

The Planning Commission shouldn't grant a conditional use permit to Edgewood High School to approve the use of lighting and sound systems. The proximity to Lake Wingra would cause both noise and light pollution to spread much further than the immediate neighborhood.

Plus Edgewood has tried to sidestep the appropriate methods of getting approvals for their changes and should not be rewarded for such egregious behavior. They have ignored the concerns of the neighborhood association and have been granted the ability to use their field as they would like during the daylight hours.

Other high schools (much larger high schools) in our community don't have athletic fields on their campuses and they do just fine. The students attending Edgewood will not have a substandard education or extracurricular experience due to the lack of lighting and/or sound.

This is no "Field of Dreams" moment. They can build it, but leave it for daytime use only.

Valerie Schend, Madison