I find it interesting that many of the opinions expressed in the paper about the proposed stadium being built at Edgewood High School are from individuals who do not live in the Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood. These people are not directly affected by the stadium.
What may seem reasonable to these people is very different to the people who actually live in the vicinity of the proposed stadium. Edgewood High School resides in a residential area. It is not similar to Camp Randall, as some suggested, which is on the UW campus with commercial entities surrounding it.
Edgewood's campus is surrounded on three sides by homes, with Lake Wingra on the other. It appears easy for some to have an opinion for this stadium when not directly affected by its existence. I encourage all involved to put themselves in the shoes of the other and see if they have the same opinion.
I can see both sides because my children attended all three entities of Edgewood while I have lived in the Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood.
It's more complicated than it seems.
Amanda Kemnitz, Madison