Edgewood High School deserves and needs a home field for its teams. We have been residents of Vilas and Dudgeon-Monroe street neighborhoods since 1971, the latter for the last 10 years. Our four children attended Edgewood.
Here are some important points:
1. We have never been invited to participate in any survey on how neighbors feel about Edgewood's proposed new athletic building. So the statement that 75 percent of neighbors oppose the plan does not represent us.
2. Madison West High has about 2,000 students. Edgewood High School has fewer than 500, so attendance at sporting events would be much smaller.
3. New LED lighting and directional sound systems would mitigate any concerns neighbors might have. How about concerns about noise and light pollution from Camp Randall Stadium?
4. Lake Wingra is well behind the Edgewood buildings. The UW Arboretum is across the lake, so no problems with flora and fauna there.
We are very fortunate to have Edgewood schools in our neighborhood. We should support their plans for a stadium.
William and Rolliana Scheckler, Madison