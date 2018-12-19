I am in support of Edgewood High School's proposal to use its athletic fields. This is typical of urban high schools and their communities across America. A majority of events will be over by 8:30 p.m., and the few football games by 10 p.m.
Let kids play.
With the exception of college, I have lived a majority of my life two blocks from Edgewood. I'm a proud Madison West High School graduate and received a wonderful student-athlete experience. Having no home field was not one of them.
My children have benefited from an excellent education as well. They attended Edgewood High School and received an excellent education and athletic experience, with one exception -- no home field. The professional design team and city staff involved with this project are exceptional. The plan includes onsite parking, and limits on traffic, noise and a minimum lighting. This has been explained thoroughly.
I experienced a time when neighbors worked together and helped each other make improvements in their community. Edgewood has always striven to be a good neighbor. Approving Edgewood's stadium proposal is something that will continue to serve the greater good of the community.
Mark Landgraf, Madison Dudgeon Monroe neighborhood resident