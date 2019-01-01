I live 100 feet from Edgewood High School’s field in Madison, so I listen to events in my home and on walks by Lake Wingra. They are loud, even with small crowds and limited amplified sound.
Otherwise, the neighborhood is quiet, though busy with walkers, bikers, runners and boaters. It is popular for the same reason the Arboretum is popular. People can enjoy a quiet trip through the natural Park and Pleasure Drive, or canoe, kayak or fish on Madison’s only undeveloped lake, or sit and watch the sun go down. They can escape the rush of modern city life and enjoy the relative silence of “quiet” recreations.
This will change if Edgewood builds its stadium with amplified sound day and night, 80 foot lights and up to 40 night games plus non-Edgewood events. If plans go forward with Ald. Allen Arnsten’s "compromise," Edgewood can build with only some limits for five years.
Once built, the stadium cannot be unbuilt. Madison will permanently lose a city treasure, a place to get away.
Why?
So a small, private, non-taxpaying entity can up its appeal and enrollment. If this sort of "development" can happen in this neighborhood, it can happen in yours.
Kay Gabriel, Madison