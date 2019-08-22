Edgewood High School and its neighbors negotiated in good faith through a long and arduous process to balance the school’s needs with the needs of surrounding neighborhoods. The result was a planning process that served that purpose well.
Edgewood’s schools benefited with major campus improvements. The neighbors generously supported these improvements and have benefited from the presence of a fine and steadily improving institution. The planning process worked.
Now Edgewood High School wants to build a stadium to host competitive events in a variety of different sports, including events for non-Edgewood teams. All of that is outside of its master plan, and there is a reason. The substantially higher level of noise, traffic, street parking and other negative changes would rise beyond acceptable levels for the large majority of Edgewood’s neighbors.
Edgewood wants to abandon a long, well-honed relationship with its neighbors and a carefully developed process through which all parties’ needs were balanced. It would be better for Edgewood to stay with that process. It would be better for the city to preserve the planning process, protect the integrity of its neighborhoods, and reject the resolution to allow Edgewood to withdraw from the master plan.
Scott Spoolman, Madison