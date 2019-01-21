The Edgewood stadium plan offers people a chance to bow down to the twin gods of American life -- entertainment and sports -- at the expense of American core values: peace, quiet, privacy and the property value of home and hearth.
Because building the stadium will constitute taking something from neighbors, I suggest Edgewood High School be required to compensate every person who is negatively impacted, and perhaps even buy out those who don't want to stick.
If Edgewood insists on winning at the expense of others, it should cost Edgewood something. Let's level the playing field.
Margaret Marriott, Madison