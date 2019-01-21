Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW AND A WINTERY MIX EXPECTED ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN TUESDAY INTO TUESDAY NIGHT... ACCUMULATING SNOW WILL SPREAD ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN TUESDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE INTO TUESDAY NIGHT. THE SNOW WILL MIXED WITH SLEET AND POSSIBLY SOME RAIN OR FREEZING RAIN IN PARTS OF THE SOUTH. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&