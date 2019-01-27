Both Edgewood College and Edgewood High School are treasures for Madison and Dane County. They should be treated with respect by their neighbors.
Edgewood High School receive the funds to improve its outdoor sports facilities from the Goodman Foundation. Part of this gift is a very nice outdoor track. The track has been used by my family when they are visiting.
One would think this would be a nice addition to neighborhood. The track is available for public use. A track can be a great place to run or walk outside safely.
The Edgewood neighbors seem to be the only ones in the community that have ever complained about a gift from the Goodman brothers.
Pat Malloy, Madison