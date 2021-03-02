 Skip to main content
Edgewood lights aren't about faith -- Katharine Odell
Edgewood High School is again suing the city of Madison over the city's refusal to allow lighting on the school's athletic field, claiming the city's action is religious discrimination.

The school seems to think that its religious nature exempts even its secular activities from public oversight or regulation. I urge Edgewood to join the community and accept that its neighbors and the city have legitimate interests that have nothing to with the school's religious character.

Katharine Odell, Madison

