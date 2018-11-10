Because Edgewood High School considers itself an educational institution, ask yourself this: What lessons is it conveying to its students about living in a community, respecting its neighbors, and keeping its promises about building a new stadium?
Edgewood has repeatedly increased the scope of the proposed stadium and upped the number of games to be played, after assuring the adjacent neighborhood otherwise. The result will impose noise, traffic and intrusion on a scale completely inappropriate to the surrounding area. This is more like Germany marching through Belgium in World War I than the action of a good neighbor.
We already have this kind of mentality in the White House. Do we really want to live with it locally?
Margaret Marriott, Madison