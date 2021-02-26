Edgewood is an asset to Madison -- Jerry Darda

Congratulations to Edgewood High School for suing the city of Madison in an effort to complete Edgewood's athletic field improvements. Only four reasonable City Council members: Sheri Carter, Zachary Henak, Michael Tierney and Paul Skidmore supported Edgewood when it tried to use city channels to achieve its goals.
My adult son attended Edgewood High School when the Madison School District couldn't accommodate his special learning style. Thanks to Edgewood, he is now a very successful economist.
Edgewood serves Madison in many ways while saving the taxpayers money. I've owned a two-unit apartment building one block from Edgewood for four decades where my tenants enjoyed Edgewood's activities and vitality. I've never had a single complaint. But many commented on how they appreciated being close to enjoy the many benefits of the school.
The opposition by the majority of the City Council, led by Ald. Tag Evers, highlights the hypocrisy of Madison's liberal leadership which claims to be pro-education. Their arguments against Edgewood's improvements are petty, illogical and selfish. These folks are simply anti-private and anti-religious education.
Purchasing a home very near a high school and expecting minimum teenage activity is idiotic. These folks would be better served to locate next to one of Madison's cemeteries.