In 1881, the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters accepted 55 acres of land on Madison’s West Side as a gift from former Wisconsin Gov. Cadwallader Washburn. The governor had previously offered the land and his Edgewood Villa estate to the city, state and University of Wisconsin. Each turned it down because it was too remote from the city.
Impressed with the sisters’ existing educational presence in Madison, Gov. Washburn stipulated that the land be used "for educational purposes."
Indeed, it has been. The sisters have realized a bold vision that includes a multi-tiered educational system -- from pre-kindergarten to doctoral degrees -- based on values of truth, compassion, justice, partnership and community. At each level, the sisters have promoted rich educational experiences for students.
The high school serves the common good. It relieves school districts’ burden of educating the students who choose to attend. Its students contribute about 15,000 hours of community service annually.
It’s no longer a remote location. Houses and shops have filled in the space. And Monroe Street, a four-lane traffic artery serving commuters, is part of the now-bustling neighborhood. The school has been reasonable as to how its field enhancements will affect the neighbors. In reality, these enhancements represent a modest incremental inconvenience for a relative few.
But they will enhance the high school experience for many.
Tom Merfeld, Fitchburg