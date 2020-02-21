Edgewood enemies could aid F-35 fight -- Kathy Rothering

Is anyone else dismayed and disgusted by the disparity of power between the residents of the Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood fighting to control the noise generated by an occasional Friday night athletic event at Edgewood High School, and the low-income, minority residents of the North and East Side neighborhoods threatened by contaminated water and daily noise levels “incompatible with residential use” if F-35 fighter jets are located in Madison?
The economic boost by the dozens of jobs these jets would produce is a poor argument when compared to the negative health and economic impact on the over 1,000 households and our collective environment.
Maybe the deal should include the Defense Department paying the affected residents the fair market value for the homes they’ll never be able to sell so they can relocate to healthier neighborhoods.
At the very least, the Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood should let their North and East Side neighbors in on the secret to their power. Maybe they could offer to help. These extremes are ludicrous. I don’t get it. Only in Madison.
Kathy Rothering, Madison