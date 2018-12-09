A survey by the Dudgeon-Monroe Neighborhood Association found 75 percent of the neighborhood was against adding lights and sound to the Edgewood sports stadium. A small fraction of Edgewood’s students live within a mile of the campus.

Edgewood students deserve home games -- Karisa Trudgeon I support Edgewood High School using its sports field for limited night games.

The letter to the editor "Edgewood students deserve home games" on Dec. 1 claimed a "home" field for night games is necessary for their children’s well-being (driving) and success, now and in the future. That seems like an exaggeration.

My son and several of his friends played varsity and JV soccer from 2006-08 for our neighborhood high school, Madison West. Their home field was at Memorial High School, not necessarily a friendly environment, especially when we were the "home" team vs. Memorial. And of course they also traveled throughout the county and beyond for games, often driving themselves.

Ten years after graduation, my son and his friends are thriving. Perhaps the lack of a "home" soccer field resulted in them adapting and being resilient, excellent traits as one moves into adult life.

A recent letter writer asked us to "think of the students." I live about four blocks away from Edgewood, so I wouldn’t likely be strongly affected by the proposed sound or light. But those living closer certainly would be, as well as the wildlife on Lake Wingra and in the Arboretum. Think about them.

Jeff Carroll, Madison