The Monroe street neighborhood is a mix of residential, retail, restaurants, bars, two schools, a zoo and parks all anchored by Camp Randall Stadium.

Andrea Kaminski: Edgewood stadium will disturb neighbors When my husband and I moved across from Edgewood College on Woodrow Street in Madison in 1985, we were pleased by the middle-class comfort of …

Spend time in this neighborhood and you hear music from restaurants and bars, people chatting outside of Collectivo Coffee and Michael's Frozen Custard, and the roar of the crowd from Badgers fans at the game. This is not a quiet neighborhood in the country.

When you move into a neighborhood that has mixed-use zoning, then you can expect to hear this type of activity. If you live near a school, you expect to hear the sounds that go with it: students talking, the band practicing and the sounds of athletic games.

Edgewood High School will use state-of-the-art lighting designed to keep the light from straying far from the field, and audio designed to keep the noise to a minimum.

I doubt that athletic games at Edgewood at a decibel level of 67 to 100 (exceeding the 67 dB mentioned in a recent column by Andrea Kaminski) would be very disruptive. Yale University has a chart that compares decibel levels with common sources. Normal conversation is 60 to 70 decibels, and a lawnmower is 107.

Karen Natoli, Middleton