I spent last weekend at the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course. The experience was amazing. The storybook finish to a great weekend came Sunday when locals Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly battled for the tournament championship in extra holes.
The genesis of this event came from Edgerton’s very own Stricker. The respect he has earned throughout the golf world was evident by the players who committed to participating this past weekend. Most notable was the Golden Bear -- Jack Nicklaus.
Saturday’s celebrity event included Green Bay Packer Brett Favre, two-time PGA winner and Madison native Andy North, Grammy award winner Toby Keith and Nicklaus. After the celebrity group finished their round of golf, they stayed for questions and answers on the 18th green. The camaraderie they enjoyed was evident.
I couldn’t help but feel a great sense of pride throughout the weekend knowing this event was a result of Stricker’s commitment to the community. Our community is blessed to have a local hero who is held in such high regard, yet demonstrates incredible humility.
Thanks to Stricker for bringing a professional golf tournament to Madison. The entire Edgerton community is proud of him.
Dennis Pauli, Edgerton