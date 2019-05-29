Time and time again President Donald Trump's supporters and most Republicans argue that because our economy is seemingly humming along, President Trump has the upper hand in his 2020 re-election.
Never mind that for many, wages have been stagnant and his tax cut favored the wealthy and only provided a sugar high to our economy. But still, these supporters believe that because our economy is not in the tank, President Trump has the advantage. As the president has stated: "How could I lose?"
Looking beyond employment numbers, however, Trump has some real problems in 2020. America gave President Trump a popularity bump early in his presidency, as is this country’s tendency. But those numbers quickly eroded because of Trump’s attitude and disdainful treatment of his high office.
Beyond isolating our international friends and befriending enemies, he has displayed little respect for his fellow Americans beyond his core supporters. His failures at legislative and negotiating efforts domestically and internationally are largely because he demonizes those across the table from him. And for President Trump, the truth doesn’t come easily.
It didn’t have to be this way. Normally an incumbent with these economic numbers would have an edge. But America isn’t dealing with normal.
Mark Quinn, Madison