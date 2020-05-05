Economy must start opening soon -- Sherry Breisch

COVID-19 cannot be about one issue. It easy to say "stay healthy, stay home," but if you can’t afford food and worry about losing your home, that's easier said than done.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

For health care workers, the plan to re-open Wisconsin doesn’t seem right. For them, it's disheartening. But we cannot be so singled-minded. Many small business owners or employees may have felt disheartened when the stay at home orders were extended to the end of May.

Wisconsin has tested more than 88,000 people and about 10% of tests were positive. The vast majority who test positive will recover. My heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones.

Roughly one month into the "safer at home" order, Wisconsin has seen more than 390,000 unemployment claims. Members of our community now stand in line for food. What about flattening the curve of unemployment?

If we focus restrictions on the vulnerable and our hot spots then we can start to release restrictions on other areas. Stores could operate in the same manner as the grocery stores and home repair stores, using capacity guidelines and social distancing.

We need more than a plan with a cute name (Badger Bounce Back), moving at a snail’s pace. If we don't hurry this could be a Badger Blunder.

Sherry Breisch, Verona