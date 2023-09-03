In the Aug. 15 letter to the editor “World didn’t have respect for Trump,” the writer ignored that former President Donald Trump, unlike President Joe Biden, had good communications with the Chinese, Russian and North Korean leaders. By doing so, Trump diminished the threat that these countries present to the United States and other nations.
The letter claims that the liberal White House has diminished inflation. But the Federal Reserve continues to increase interest rates to control high inflation.
Prime examples of our worsening economy since Biden became president include:
- Mortgage interest rates have reached a 21-year high, preventing many first-time home buyers from purchasing homes.
- Gasoline and natural gas prices have climbed dramatically.
- The average family reportedly spends an additional $700 a month for groceries and other essentials.
- Millions of illegal immigrants have entered our country -- some carrying the lethal drug fentanyl that kills an estimated 150 Americans a day.
Any of the Republican candidates running for president of our United States are qualified to end the liberal Democrats' downward plunge of our nation.
Dick Greffin, Waunakee