Easter provides hope for future -- Wayne Alden

We all want to grasp onto a solid hope for today and into the future. Celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the grave should give an abundance of hope both emotionally and intellectually to everyone.

Jesus Christ conquered death and rose again to prove to the whole world that he is the son of God and has changed more lives for the better than any other human being who has ever lived. Jesus the God/man loves people and wants to provide a brand new life for everyone who places their trust in him alone.

Romans 10:9 says "If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved." Thanks be to God for his indescribable love and grace to every person on Earth.

Happy Easter everyone.

Wayne Alden, McFarland