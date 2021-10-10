East Towne needs market, not shelter -- Marijane Curry

I would like the mayor and the City Council to reconsider their purchase of a building near East Towne Mall.

I believe the city should consider revitalizing the East Towne Mall area by placing the Public Market there and leaving the men's shelter at its current location at the former Fleet Services building on North First Street. We desperately need help in changing the face of this depressed area of Madison and I think a Public Market would help all the businesses currently in the area that are struggling.

A homeless shelter in a prime business area does not make logical sense. I would like to reward all the businesses in this area that have survived this pandemic by bringing in more customers with a Public Market. Please help renew this area with an innovative Public Market, we have plenty of space for it.

Marijane Curry, Madison