Earth's climate is always changing — Pat Goldschmidt

I am going to guess many young people enjoy the Ice Age Trail but have no idea what the ice ages were, other than the animated movie “Ice Age.”
Wisconsin has survived a several mile-high glacier in the last 150,000 years. The glaciers arrived about 20,000 years apart. The last one ended 12,000 years ago, so the next one may only be 8,000 years away. In geological time, that’s a blink of an eye.
The Sphinx has what looks like severe water erosion to its base, suggesting it was once in a wetter climate. Coal is in Antarctica. My point is that the climate has been, and always will be, changing.
The sky is not falling, Chicken Little -- some things are inevitable.
The hole in the ozone layer did need to be closed. We caused it, and we fixed it. The rest is too big for us to do anything about. Extreme efforts could cause more harm than good (and banning drinking straws is not the answer to our plastic problem).
Pat Goldschmidt, Verona