Earth Day is time to stop the F-35s -- Steven Klafka

Another Earth Day has arrived, and there’s work to do.

Madison residents recently submitted an environmental justice complaint to the federal Environmental Protection Agency asking for their help addressing impacts of the Dane County Regional Airport and proposed F-35 fighter jets. The complaint was supported by many community groups including neighborhood associations, the teacher’s union and our School Board.

We identified Dane County Regional Airport Director Kimberly Jones and Wisconsin Air National Guard Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp as continuing to promote environmental injustice and environmental racism in our city. They’ve failed to clean up their PFAS contamination of our groundwater and lakes, and supported the racist decision of the Air Force to deploy a squadron of F-35 fighter jets to our city.

City residents shouldn’t be treated as collateral damage. The complaint also includes our state, county and city leaders for failing to stop this attack on the low-income and families of color we’ve forced to live next to the airport.

Gov. Tony Evers, who leads the Wisconsin National Guard, should change the Guard's mission. County Executive Joe Parisi, who controls the airport’s budget, should stop leasing land to the Guard. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway should stop allowing construction of low-income housing next to the airport.

Please let our leaders know you support environmental justice.

Steven Klafka, Madison