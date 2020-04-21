Earth Day is climate wake-up call -- Donna Silver

With the coronavirus pandemic, nature has shown its horrific, sinister face. But on this 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day -- April 22, 1970 -- we should also take time to celebrate the more effulgent, beautiful face of nature, epitomized by the lilacs that will soon be in spectacular bloom throughout Wisconsin.

On this day, we should also remember our state environmental heritage, which is second to none, from John Muir, who grew up near Portage, to Aldo Leopold, author of "Sand County Almanac," to Gaylord Nelson, Wisconsin senator, governor and founder of Earth Day.

The original Earth Day was Nelson’s response to a devastating oil spill off the coast of Santa Barbara, California. In response, Nelson urged a national teach-in. Some 20 million Americans took part in that first Earth Day.

While it is fitting on this day to celebrate the beauty of nature and remember our ecological heritage, we should -- in the spirit of the first Earth Day -- primarily focus our attention on ecology. Our primary ecological challenge, of course, is climate change. So far, we have been in denial about this crisis. Ideally, Earth Day will function as a wake-up call.

