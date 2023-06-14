Kudos to Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay, and the bipartisan group of Assembly members who have just introduced early literacy legislation.

GOP bill would stress phonics in teaching reading in Wisconsin State Superintendent Jill Underly said she does "not support this bill as it currently stands" because low-scoring third graders would be held back from fourth grade.

One important component of this proposal is regular screening. It is important to understand that a screener is not a standardized test.

A screener is a very specific type of assessment tool designed to check for warning signs of a potential problem. It is typically fast and easy to administer, and requires no preparation. Screeners answer the question, “Is everything OK here?” Newborn blood tests and well-child checkups are examples of medical screeners.

When it comes to early literacy, screeners are used to evaluate fundamental skills and identify young students who might be at risk for reading difficulties (such as dyslexia). Yes, screeners are “standardized," but they are not “tests" for measuring academic achievement. Arguments against the early literacy legislation "because they involve more standardized tests” are thus misguided.

Regular screening for reading readiness will allow for the early identification of reading problems. Early identification will, in turn, allow for early intervention. Early intervention is a cost-effective strategy for improving the literacy of Wisconsin’s students.

Laurie Frost, Madison