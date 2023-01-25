Early intervention key to counseling -- Cassandra Heideman

As a licensed professional counselor, substance abuse counselor, certified first responder associate and trained eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapist employed with Church Health Services in Beaver Dam, I currently work with 22 children in five schools all with a variety of mental health concerns.

We provide these services to children whose parents are low income and may not have insurance coverage. Research shows counseling and other early interventions are most effective when used as soon as possible with young children.

I also work with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department providing services and support for all the staff employed utilizing my first responder counseling training. When I am in the office, I use my varied counseling skills to help military veterans, mental health and addiction clients.

The reason I work with children is because I want them to have the best start to life they can have. I want to help them through the hard things now, so they have the skills in the future.

I work with the sheriff’s department and veterans because I want to give back to those who help to protect us, helping the helpers to be the best they can be for their families, communities and careers.

Cassandra Heideman, Waupun

The Mendota Marsh collection