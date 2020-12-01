Earlier generation sacrificed more -- Susan Fiore

When I think about being restricted during this pandemic and asked to wear masks when with others, my mind immediately goes to the two world wars.
Able-bodied men were given no choice. They were sent overseas for years to protect people in other countries from tyranny. Many never came home. Many came home in damaged bodies and minds. Their families lost, temporarily or permanently, their sons, brothers, husbands, fathers, their protectors and their sources of income.
Americans then were strong. They understood the need for sacrifice. They came together and came through it together for the sake of people they would never know. What has happened to us Americans that we complain and rebel against doing easy things to protect our own people?
Consider what our fathers and mothers and grandparents went through, and keep things in perspective.
Susan Fiore, Verona
