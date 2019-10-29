Recently, I renewed my subscription to the Wisconsin State Journal because I really appreciate all this publication has to offer.
When my rural delivery was reduced to Sunday only, I tried getting my paper via the U.S. Postal Service only to discover that the daily paper would arrive a day late, so I resigned myself to Wednesday and Sunday delivery even though my Wednesday paper arrives on Thursday or Friday.
But I have recently tried viewing the online e-edition of the State Journal. As a senior citizen who enjoys the hands-on paper copy, I find myself each morning waiting with anticipation for my paper to appear in my tablet inbox.
I urge other seniors to take advantage of this great service. And I look forward to getting my daily State Journal this winter when in Florida.
Duane Yanna, Mineral Point