While the proposed literacy bill in the state Legislature is a step forward in addressing reading deficits, children who have issues by third grade are often too far behind to gain fluency.

It affects children in a multitude of ways if they can't read by the end of first grade. Early intervention is key. Many children with "word blindness," now known as dyslexia, don't have a chance. Neither phonics nor whole language approaches will help them. One in five kids have some form of dyslexia. Most will not have that diagnosis confirmed until later in school or maybe never.

People with resources face a huge uphill battle to figure out what is going on with their child and get them help. People without resources don't stand a chance.

About 1 in 5 children in this nation are dyslexic. Children with issues in first grade should be evaluated for it. Then an adaptive plan should be formed so they can succeed. By third grade it is too late.

Margaret Sturges, Fitchburg