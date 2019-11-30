While the current House impeachment hearings have many similarities to the Senate Watergate hearings in 1973, there is one glaring difference.
The Republicans on the Watergate committee, Sens. Howard Baker, R-Tenn., and Lowell Weicker, R-Conn., and minority counsel Fred Thompson, were interested in only one thing: Finding the truth. Many of the toughest questions asked during the hearings were asked by these men.
By comparison, the Republicans on the current House committee have two goals: Criticizing the witnesses and defending the president. They are not concerned with finding the truth. It's partisanship over patriotism.
Howard Holmburg, Sun Prairie