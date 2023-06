The tragedies and dangers associated with impaired and intoxicated driving continue.

In Grant County, an intoxicated driver is accused of causing the death of a grandmother. The grandfather and two granddaughters are in critical condition.

In Downtown Madison, a four-time intoxicated driver is accused of crashing into a house on a Sunday afternoon. The crash caused major structural damage to the house. These cases continue to be the new norm.

Pat Malloy, Madison