I have joined passionate advocates calling on Medicare to treat people living with Alzheimer’s the same as people with other diseases by providing full and unrestricted coverage for FDA-approved treatments.

In January, the Food and Drug Administration approved a second treatment under the class monoclonal antibodies directed against amyloid for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (mAbs). These treatments can slow cognitive and functional decline, when taken in the early stages of the disease.

Last year, Medicare issued an unprecedented policy that placed restrictions on mAbs to require patients to be enrolled in either a randomized clinical trial or a prospective comparative study (in this case a registry) to receive the FDA-approved treatments.

In 2014, I lost my mother after a 14-year long battle with Alzheimer's disease. I saw the mental and physical toll Alzheimer’s took on my mom, and I told her that I would work to find a cure because no family should have to endure this painful and distressing experience.

I encourage members of Congress to urge the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to reconsider its national coverage determination to ensure equitable access to FDA-approved treatments.

Terese Capizzi, Mequon, board chair, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter