Drug wars spur the border crisis -- Richard S. Russell

Recent letters to the editor have expressed a long angst about the supposed "crisis" at America's southern border, with thousands of people streaming north in an effort to find a safe haven in the United States.

Let’s not mistake the symptoms for the cause. The reason for so much of the turmoil in Latin America is because of our insane and counterproductive war on drug-using Americans. There’s obviously a huge market for illicit drugs, and our national policy has driven all those billions of dollars squarely into the gladly open hands of the criminal underworld that controls the supply of drugs. Whenever you hear the words “drug money,” remember where it's coming from.