Drop sanctions to help with virus -- Mark K. Allen

The newspapers and TV are consumed with stories about the new coronavirus.
The world is affected. As I read, I am struck seeing Iran and the effects in that country. I wonder about our relations with Iran, and I believe now is a time to step back from the belligerency. The imposition of sanctions at this time seems especially wrong.
Maybe for a short time we should put aside our differences and concentrate on our humanity. Viruses don't recognize borders, religions or governments and, for a while, neither should we. We can go back to our differences, back to sanctions, after we are through this crisis.
Mark K. Allen, Madison