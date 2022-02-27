Drop boxes don't seem necessary -- Henry C. Ellingson

I continue to see and hear about the dreadful issues that will befall us now that Republicans and the Supreme Court have banned the use of ballot drop boxes. Many make references to those people who have disabilities as most likely to be affected.

Voters need a current address to register, and the U.S. Postal Service delivers and picks up mail at those addresses six days a week except for holidays. Whether we plan to vote via drop box or not, most of us still receive our ballots via U.S. mail, which is delivered to the home address we used to register to vote.

Unless I'm missing something, it would appear to be far less stressful to complete the ballot and place it back in the mailbox for the letter carrier to deliver back from whence it came. A disabled person, or anyone else, does not have to leave their property to vote.

Henry C. Ellingson, Lodi