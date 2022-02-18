Drop boxes don't endanger the vote -- Robert Montgomery

I'm disappointed yet not surprised by the ruling of the majority of Wisconsin Supreme Court to prohibit ballot drop boxes.

I have to sit back and think -- in our state and country, we should encourage all citizens to exercise their right to vote. We shouldn't be making it harder for folks to do so.

On the other hand, we seem to want to make it easier for people to possess guns. That doesn't seem right. I suspect America has far more illegally possessed guns than it does fraudulent ballots in the last presidential election.

GOP leaders lament that they can't win elections unless voting rights are suppressed. Yet despite such complaints, little evidence points to voter fraud.

It's time to vote these people out. Until I can conveniently drop off my ballot at a secure ballot box, I'll be at my local polling station. Thank you, poll workers.

Robert Montgomery, Madison