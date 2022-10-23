Drop boxes are as safe as mail -- Gray Giesfeldt

Drop boxes have been ruled illegal, and our Republican-run Legislature won’t change the law to make them legal, citing claims of election security.

But it is legal for me to mail my absentee ballot. Let’s take a close look at that.

According to the Cottage Grove post office, if I drop my ballot in the drive-thru mailbox, it goes to Madison to be sorted, then to Milwaukee to be sorted, then back to Madison to be sorted and finally to Cottage Grove to be sorted again, put on a truck and dropped off at the local town hall office. That ballot got handled so many times.

But no -- according to Republican lawmakers, that’s way more secure than dropping it a locked drop box at the town office. Come on, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, do your job. Pass a bill to legalize drop boxes.

Gray Giesfeldt, Cottage Grove