 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Drop boxes are as safe as mail -- Gray Giesfeldt

  • 0

Drop boxes have been ruled illegal, and our Republican-run Legislature won’t change the law to make them legal, citing claims of election security.

But it is legal for me to mail my absentee ballot. Let’s take a close look at that.

According to the Cottage Grove post office, if I drop my ballot in the drive-thru mailbox, it goes to Madison to be sorted, then to Milwaukee to be sorted, then back to Madison to be sorted and finally to Cottage Grove to be sorted again, put on a truck and dropped off at the local town hall office. That ballot got handled so many times.

But no -- according to Republican lawmakers, that’s way more secure than dropping it a locked drop box at the town office. Come on, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, do your job. Pass a bill to legalize drop boxes.

People are also reading…

Gray Giesfeldt, Cottage Grove

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics