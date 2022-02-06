Drop box allowed dying sister to vote -- Col. Joan C. Arnold

My sister was unexpectedly hospitalized prior to the November 2020 election. She was only able to vote because I drove to La Crosse and got her an absentee ballot in person from the clerk's office with my sister's authorization in tow.

My sister proudly voted, placed the ballot in the envelope and sealed it and handed the sealed envelop to me. I then took that envelope back to the ballot drop box and placed the envelope in the box outside the building, because the clerk's office was then closed.

We had no other conceivable way to get the completed ballot back to the clerk without this outside drop box because I had to drive back home to Rudolph two hours away. My sister could not vote any other way.

She voted and died five days after the election, knowing her vote counted.

Because of a Waukesha judge's decision and that apparently my Republican state senator and representative agree with, she would not have been able to vote. Her absolute right to vote would have been denied for no fault of her own due to her hospitalization.

So Sad.

Col. Joan C. Arnold, Rudolph, U.S. Army, retired