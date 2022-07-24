Drop algebra for critical thinking -- Art Naebig

We need some changes to our educational system.

A great deal of emphasis needs to be placed on the teaching of critical thinking. Normally, that would mean more time spent in school if we just added the necessary instructional time to the school day. Besides the complaints from those politicians whose careers would be endangered if the electorate were more thoughtful, students and their parents would object to more time spent in school.

I suggest we drop algebra from the list of subjects required, and reallocate the time to teaching critical thinking. Since college, I have never once been tasked with solving a quadratic equation. On the other hand, I have had to use critical thinking to make many decisions about the barrage of baloney we are all exposed to every day on so many levels.

This barrage of baloney has become even louder and more frequent during the past six years since Donald Trump hijacked the Republican Party, ran for president, won, presided for four years, lost and then attempted to prevent Joe Biden from taking office.

An educated electorate could have prevented most of this mess.

Art Naebig, La Valle