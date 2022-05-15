Driving in the '60s wasn't cheaper -- Jon Standridge

Some other old guys and I were pining for the good old 1960s, when gas was 30 cents a gallon. I decided to do an actual comparison with today’s costs.

Back in 1968, I had a V8 Oldsmobile capable of pulling a trailer that got 15 miles to the gallon. So to travel 150 miles, it took 10 gallons for a cost of $3. Adjusting for inflation, $3 in 1968 would be about $24 in 2023.

My current six cylinder SUV capable of pulling a trailer gets 25 miles to the gallon. To travel that same 150 miles would require six gallon of gas. At a cost of $4 per gallon, that would be $24.

Wow! The same cost as 1968.

Maybe it’s time to quit complaining about the high price of fuel.

Jon Standridge, Madison