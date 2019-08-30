I enjoyed and agreed with last Sunday’s State Journal editorial, “Credit PSC for pushing clean energy.” But I took notice of this passage regarding the Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line: “Critics describe the 100-mile line as 'monstrous towers ruining the views' of scenic southwest Wisconsin. But most of its path will be along existing highways."
Wait a second. By constructing most of the lines along existing highways, the southwest scenic views will be ruined for the most people possible -- drivers using roads who see the most scenery.
This is similar to the monstrous towers recently built along the Beltline, where 40,000 people a day in cars get to see them. Instead of ruining the views of a few deer and farmers through the remote country side, the new transmission line would indeed ruin the scenic view for the most people because it will be built along existing highways.
Chuck Friedrichs, Madison