Drivers can map cleaner routes -- Bruce Beck

Electric vehicle drivers can use travel maps showing the contours of carbon emissions in the electrical grid. Travelers can avoid charging their cars in West Virginia and Wyoming while seeking cleaner electricity in states such as Washington and South Dakota.
I drove an electric car to Seattle -- a one-way trip of 1,927 miles. I added up the kilowatt hours I consumed in each state along my route. Then I visited emissionsindex.org to easily look up the carbon density of electricity in each state. The carbon emissions for my trip totaled 488 pounds. (At 25 mpg, a gasoline car would produce almost 1,500 pounds.)
While comparing states, I discovered a better route. Instead of North Dakota, South Dakota would be best. Minnesota is nice but Iowa would be better. Also, I should avoid charging in Wisconsin any more than necessary. With these changes in my route to Seattle, my recalculation shows 344 pounds of carbon, a reduction of about 30%, despite a somewhat longer 2,039 mile trip.
In 2020, U.S. electricity was around 40% cleaner than it was in 2005. Wisconsin also made progress but was above the national level of carbon per megawatt-hour. Carbon pricing would signal the importance of cleaner electricity.
Bruce Beck, Madison