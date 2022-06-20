Driver was a hero for saving child -- Gladys Proctor

On June 6, mid-morning, I was driving on a Baraboo street when the car in front of me stopped suddenly, and the driver turned on the emergency lights.

The driver got out, went around her car and picked up a small, diapered child who was standing alone in the road. The driver went to a nearby house and was knocking on the door. I told her that she was a hero and that I hadn’t seen the child.

I proceeded on. I decided to circle back to the place of the incident. By then, two police cars had arrived, so I left.

I just want the people of Baraboo to know that this driver could very well be responsible for saving this child’s life. I don’t know who she is, but I hope she reads this letter to the editor. With all the dismal news we Americans are hearing about these days, I am proud to have witnessed a Baraboo hero doing her best to help make a bad situation better.

Good for you, hero driver.

Gladys Proctor, Baraboo