LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Driver deserved maximum sentence -- Howard Holmburg

The man who got drunk, drove his car 160 miles an hour into a car carrying three young men, killing all three, faced up to 75 years in prison.

The prosecutors asked for a sentence of 39 years. But Judge Ellen Berz decided each life was worth only six years, so she sentenced the man to 18 years.

It's outrageous, disgraceful and shocking.

The driver who killed the six people in Waukesha just got life in prison -- the right sentence. But 18 years for killing three young men who had their whole lives in front of them? That's shameful.

One might argue that 18 years is a long time. Well, those three young men are going to be dead a long time. A very long time.

Howard Holmburg, Sun Prairie

