Newsflash: Following the recent backlash on social media over Bud Light beer featuring rainbows on its bottles, scientists feel compelled to assure the public that drinking from a vessel that has a rainbow on it will not make you gay. A rainbow is caused by sunlight shining though raindrops, spray or mist. No scientific reason suggests it could alter your DNA or state of existence.

Just as wearing Victoria’s Secret clothing won’t make you an angel or wearing camo won’t make you a hunter, rainbows cannot make a person gay. The rainbow flag became a symbol for LGBTQ people in 1978 by artist and designer, Vietnam War-era veteran and then-drag performer Gilbert Baker. The different colors in the flag were meant to represent togetherness, since the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community comes in all races, ages and genders.

Ope, just a minute, we have breaking news: The founders of YETI products have issued a statement: "We just want to assure our customers that drinking from a YETI product will not make you a sasquatch."

Valerie Leffler, Richland Center

The Mendota Marsh collection