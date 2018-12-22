Tony Evers shares a background in education and an open-minded, independent attitude with another former Wisconsin governor: Lee Dreyfus, who served from 1978-1982.
Gov. Dreyfus was the chancellor of UW-Stevens Point before becoming governor. Dreyfus was remembered in last Sunday's "What we said" State Journal editorial from 1978.
Dreyfus was flamboyant, wearing a red vest to be recognizable, and an eloquent speaker. Yet he was down to earth and accessible, often stopping at local bars to chat with students. Though a Republican, Dreyfus chose to operate as a "Republicrat," meaning he promoted the policies of either party he thought were valid and workable. He didn't take a purely partisan approach.
Dreyfus also was fond of finding a third way or an innovative alternative to the two main opposing views of Republicans and Democrats or whatever the conflicting sides.
Wouldn't this be a refreshing approach to politics and government at the state Capitol today? Perhaps Gov. Evers will bring an independent, less-partisan attitude to our state in the tradition of Gov. Dreyfus.
Bob Hunt, Lodi