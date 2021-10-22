Dress David in some boxer shorts -- Audrey Pendergast

Last Saturday's article "Expo shows just top half of famed statue of David" was about the world’s fair underway in Dubai, and the statue of David was very interesting.
I have been to Italy and have seen the nude David. After you recover from the shock of seeing a very detailed nude body of a man, you are in awe of the artistic ability of Michelangelo. They could have saved a lot of money and made it more acceptable to everyone if they would have done what Italia Fest did in Milwaukee. They dressed him in boxer shorts.
Audrey Pendergast, Sun Prairie